Brookfield Property REIT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYUP)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:BPYUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,165. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.