Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

