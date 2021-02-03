Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

