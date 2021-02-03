Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $86.05.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

