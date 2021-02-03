Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.91

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRTHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

