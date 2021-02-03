Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director James Charles Hays Acquires 10,000 Shares

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.