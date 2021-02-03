BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.60. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 154,562 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTB.UN shares. Laurentian reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.30 price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

