Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,295,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,678,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,477.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

BDWBF stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.