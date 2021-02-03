Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading 6.1% Higher

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18. 502,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 860,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

