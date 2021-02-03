Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Shares Up 4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 81,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 39,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 10.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

About Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

