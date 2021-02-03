Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £32,572.80 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Julie Brown sold 2 shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of GBX 3,552 ($46.41).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.51. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 337.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,610.08 ($21.04).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

