C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Up 5.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.05. Approximately 111,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 207,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

