Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.13 Million

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report $181.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $183.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $188.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $714.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $739.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.36 million, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $727.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 444,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

