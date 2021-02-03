Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Cadence Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

