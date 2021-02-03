Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.17. 906,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,020,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

