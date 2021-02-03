Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

