Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $93.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

