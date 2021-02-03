Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.