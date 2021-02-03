Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

