Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

