Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

