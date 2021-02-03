CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 177,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 244,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.