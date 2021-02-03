Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Calix were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 56.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,014,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 277,590 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $3,668,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 234.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

