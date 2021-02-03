Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $45.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Calix traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.79. 1,051,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 923,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

