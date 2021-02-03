Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $4.22 million and $34,373.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.46 or 0.04233075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

