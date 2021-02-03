Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $69,834.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,668.77 or 0.04422361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

