Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

