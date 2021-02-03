Cambridge Trust Co. Has $100.97 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

