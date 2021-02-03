Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (CCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) stock opened at C$17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,457.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$7.69 and a one year high of C$19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

