Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66,320 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.55. 226,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

