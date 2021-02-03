Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

