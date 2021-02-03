Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $248.44. 104,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The firm has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

