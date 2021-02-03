Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.08 on Wednesday, hitting $540.08. 185,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.