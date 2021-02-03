Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 828,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,583,573. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.