Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,834 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. 87,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,040. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.