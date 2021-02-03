Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 16,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,826. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

