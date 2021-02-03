Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Takes $588,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $701.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,179. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.22. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

