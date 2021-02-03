Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.