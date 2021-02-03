Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE GOOS opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,533 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $19,742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

