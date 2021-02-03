Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.77

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2653300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$76.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

