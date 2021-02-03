Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

