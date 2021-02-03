Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Receives C$479.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$479.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$446.22. 52,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$445.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$413.62. The firm has a market cap of C$59.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.2867449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.