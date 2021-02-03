Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.