Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $389.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

