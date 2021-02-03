Capital One Financial Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

