Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 161,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 159,030 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

