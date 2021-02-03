Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,695. The firm has a market cap of $351.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

