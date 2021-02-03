CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,098. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.