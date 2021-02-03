CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,209. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

