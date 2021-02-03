CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.04.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.65 on Wednesday, reaching $611.05. 6,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,222. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $640.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.52. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

